Ruth’s Place Walk for Hope

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual event that helps women in need is back in Luzerne County. It’s an awareness and fundraising walk that took place in Wilkes-Barre.

Saturday afternoon was the 16 annual walk for Ruth’s Place, a women’s shelter in Wilkes-Barre.

This walk is held every year to raise money and keep the doors open to the place vulnerable women call home.

That’s how one resident of Ruth’s Place describes the place that she now calls home. She is among the less fortunate women in our community experiencing homelessness.

“We’re in a really serious housing crisis right now. I think that we’re all feeling it when we go to the grocery store you know when our bills come in the mail. It’s harder and harder and harder to make ends meet,” said Crystal Kotlowski the senior director at Volunteers of America Pennsylvania.

As a result of times being tough for some people, staff members have seen an increase in women in need of shelter.

“A lot more people are finding themselves homeless you know. We had a 32% increase in women seeking shelter last year so it’s really important that as a community, we invest in our local support system for if you ever needed Ruth’s Place you know you wanna make sure it’s there for you,” explained Kotlowski.

Homelessness can be caused by many factors and at this event they wanted to make sure that they had something for every situation.

“I’m offering information about our services for the domestic service center. It’s anything from if you might be in a domestic violence situation or if you know somebody that’s in a situation,” stated Tammy Rodgers the training and education specialist at the Domestic Violence Service Center.

Those services include helping people in domestic violence situations relocate to places such as Ruth’s Place. One woman who recently found herself unhoused says thanks to Ruth’s Place she’s been able to have a place to call home.

“They actually help me find a job. I’m more stable and right now if I didn’t have Ruth right, I don’t know even know where I would be right now,” added Lori Crow a Ruth’s Place resident.

Another thing that Ruth’s Place strives to do is combat the negative stereotypes that come with homelessness.

“We really just do want people to take away a new renewed empathy for people who are experiencing homelessness and you know think about how they can as an individual support people in their own backyard,” says Kotlowski.

Ruth’s Place is a 24/7, no questions asked shelter and anyone in need can just show up.

