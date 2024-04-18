Rutgers Islamic Center's vandalization shows our need to combat Islamophobia

Emotionally draining is how best to describe the past six months for many Muslim Americans. Oscillating between outrage, hopelessness and determination, our diverse communities have spent the past six months doing whatever we can to end the senseless murder of over 33,000 Palestinians, including 13,000 children. We have watched in horror the Israeli military’s mass bombings, systematic starvation, and destruction of basic infrastructure in Gaza.

The celebratory mood of Eid, therefore, could not come soon enough.

After a month of fasting, Muslims across the country gather at their mosques for the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer alongside fellow congregants. Like other religions’ holidays, Eid is a time of joy and relaxation with friends and family.

But for Muslim students at Rutgers University, a day that was supposed to be celebratory quickly turned terrifying.

When they arrived for Eid prayer the morning of April 10, Muslim students found the Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University, or CILRU, vandalized. Islamic art with Quranic scripture lied shattered on the ground. Windows were broken and televisions were destroyed. And the Palestinian flag on display at the Islamic center was stolen.

Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University vandalized. April 10, 2024.

The criminals’ message was clear: Muslims are not safe or welcome at Rutgers University.

I wish I could admit surprise this hate crime occurred at Rutgers. To the contrary, it is the predictable outcome of six months of pro-Israeli groups engendering anti-Muslim hate on college campuses under the guise of combating antisemitism.

Universities have become ground zero for the weaponization of antisemitism to legitimize infringing on free speech rights. Anything short of quashing campus protests, prohibiting lectures by Palestinians, firing Muslim professors, and shutting down academic centers that criticize Israel constitutes antisemitism, according to these special interest groups.

The logic could not be more perverse: combating antisemitism requires perpetuating Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism.

Pro-Israeli organizations orchestrate smear campaigns intended to threaten Muslims and Arabs’ jobs, safety and reputations. These special interest groups have sent tens of thousands of hateful emails alleging Muslim and Palestinian students and faculty are terrorism supporters, anti-American, and antisemitic. They demand that Rutgers University fire Muslim and Palestinian professors, shut down Palestinian student groups, and expel Arab and Muslim students for their advocacy in defense of Palestinian human rights.

With no regard for American fundamental principles of free speech and academic freedom, pro-Israeli politicians make the specious claim that inviting Palestinian academics to present their research is antisemitic.

Likewise, mainstream media distorts the motivations of the mass protests criticizing U.S. military support for Israel as antisemitic, when the clearly stated objective is a cease-fire in Gaza. As tens of thousands of Palestinians are being killed, severely injured, and starved by Israel, college activism by Muslim and Palestinian students is erroneously portrayed as anti-Jewish.

Earlier: On first day of Eid, Rutgers Islamic Center vandalized with smashed windows, destroyed artwork

The racial tropes that Muslims are presumptively antisemitic and terrorists only serve to justify hate crimes against Muslims and Palestinians (incorrectly presumed to all be Muslim). Indeed, we cannot disconnect such a hostile Islamophobic environment from the murder of a 6-year-old Palestinian boy in Chicago and attempted murder of three Palestinian college students in Vermont, and most recently the vandalization of the Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University.

Sahar Aziz, professor at Rutgers University Law School and author of The Racial Muslim: When Racism Quashes Religious Freedom, published Nov. 30, 2021.

At Rutgers University, pro-Israeli groups are unabashedly targeting me, the only Arab Muslim woman on the Rutgers law faculty, my colleague Noura Erakat, the only Palestinian American professor, and the Center for Security, Race and Rights, the only academic center at an American law school that advances the civil and human rights of Muslim, Arab and South Asian communities.

After six months of vilification for defending human rights in Gaza, Eid was to be a welcome celebratory reprieve. A community gathering at Rutgers would remind our students that they too belong in our Rutgers Beloved Community. Instead, Muslim students became victims of hate on their own campus. No Rutgers student, regardless of faith, should ever have to experience such fear.

Sahar Aziz is distinguished professor of law and chancellor's social justice scholar, as well as director of the Center for Security, Race and Rights at Rutgers University Law School.

