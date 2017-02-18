Russia's Lavrov says Feb. 20 ceasefire in Ukraine has been agreed

MUNICH (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday after meeting with his Ukrainian, German and French counterparts in Munich that a Feb. 20 ceasefire between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists has been agreed.

"On Feb. 20 the ceasefire regime will start and withdrawal of heavy military hardware will also start ... We have actively supported this decision and obviously expressed a conviction that this time, failure should not be allowed to take place," Lavrov told reporters.

Lavrov's comments came minutes after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin told reporters he was "not at all" happy with the results of Saturday's meeting.

(Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Shadia Nasralla)