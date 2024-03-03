Russians reduce military aviation activity in Ukraine after significant loss of aircraft

The activity of Russian aircraft over Ukraine has decreased, and long-range radar detection aircraft A-50 has not appeared near the Ukrainian border in a week.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram; Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: On the evening of 2 March 2024, following reports of the shooting down of another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber (in the morning), the intensive work to down two Russian aircraft, a Su-34 and a Su-35, and eventual shooting down of another Su-34, screenshots appeared on Oleshchuk's Telegram channel with the message that there are currently no Russian aircraft over the occupied territory of Ukraine (only reconnaissance drones are in operation).

On 3 March, Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that the Russians had clearly reduced their use of aircraft on various fronts. This is not the first time this has happened since the full-scale war began, but it is the result of Ukrainian Air Force's recent effective combat work.

For a week after Ukraine's Armed Forces downed a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft, no such Russian aircraft has been detected near the Ukrainian border.

Quote Ihnat: "Western partners' countermeasures provided to Ukraine have proven effective. This is evident from the number of enemy aircraft shot down in February. The priority now is to protect the frontline territories from the enemy's use of guided aerial bombs."

