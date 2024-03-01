Russians push forward along entire frontline, 83 combat clashes take place on front line over past day

Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russians have tried to attack along the entire front line in Ukraine, with the most intense fighting observed on the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts. Russians launched three missile strikes and 91 airstrikes, and fired at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas from multiple launch rocket systems 142 times; a total of 83 combat clashes took place on the front line yesterday (29 February).

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 1 March

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled two Russian attacks near Petropavlivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 Russian attacks near Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast) and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled two Russian attacks near Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 Russian attacks near Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the Russians near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Russians tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 30 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one Russian attack near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the Russian forces. Over the past day, Russians carried out four unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

At the same time, Ukraine's Air Force struck ten clusters of Russian troops over the past day.

Air Force units destroyed three Su-34 fighter-bombers.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, three BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, two artillery pieces, two command posts, one ammunition depot, and one electronic warfare station belonging to the Russians.

