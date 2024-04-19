Russian Ukraine missile attacks kill 8, damage residential building and railway

Russian missile attacks on Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove killed eight people, destroyed several floors of a residential building and damaged a railway station. Photo by Artem Baidala/EPA-EFE

April 19 (UPI) -- Russian attacks in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove, Ukraine Friday destroyed several floors of a residential building killing eight people and damaging a railway station, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Rescue operations are underway in Dnipro following a Russian strike. Several floors of a typical residential building were destroyed, and the railway station sustained damage," Zelensky said on X.

Zelensky added that Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove in the Dnipropetrovsk region were also targeted.

"All injured people are receiving assistance. Unfortunately, some people were also killed. I extend my condolences to their families and friends."

At least 34 other people were wounded.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said the Russian missile attack partially damaged a five-story residential building, setting it on fire.

He said Dnipro casualties included two dead and 24 wounded.

In Synelnykove over 10 houses were damaged, according to Lysak. An 8-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were among the dead.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russian overnight attacks used 22 missiles of different types and 14 kamikaze drones. The Air Force said 29 of the 36 incoming weapons were shot down.

Ukrainian national railway company Ukrzaliznytsia said in a social media post that railway workers were injured and receiving medical assistance.

"Rescue workers are working at the damaged objects, information about the dead is being clarified.The work of the station of the Dnipro station is suspended," it said.