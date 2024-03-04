Russian troops use Chinese-made golf carts for assaults – video

Russian forces have used Chinese-made Desertcross golf carts to storm Ukrainian positions on the Lyman front.

Source: the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The other day, the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade repelled a large-scale Russian attack on the Lyman front, which consisted of three waves.

The Russians used tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, infantry, and even [Russian Defence Minister Sergei] Shoigu's Chinese-made golf carts, which he presented to Putin as the latest development of their defence industry. Anything that couldn't escape is now scrap metal on our soil."

Details: Militarnyi, a Ukrainian online military media outlet, reported that the equipment in question is the Desertcross-1000-3 all-terrain vehicles, which the Russians started using in 2023. They are manufactured by the Chinese company Shandong Odes Industry.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that over 530 of these vehicles were supplied to the army in 2023. A contract was also being prepared for the purchase of about 1,600 more units. In particular, 500 were to be delivered in December and the rest in the first quarter of 2024.

