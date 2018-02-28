Russian Trolls Used This One Weird Trick To Infiltrate Our Democracy. You’ll Never Believe Where They Learned It.

The troll operation liked divisive, emotionally charged content because the social media platforms liked divisive, emotionally charged content. Culture-war stuff — issues of race and gender and identity in general, issues that got a rise out of people. Facebook and Twitter were and still are optimized to send traffic to posts about these subjects, and so the troll outfit optimized its content accordingly.

This was the story of Mic.com, one of the first online media startups to capitalize on left-wing millennial outrage culture. It went hard on social-justice issues and directed ire at everyone from manspreaders to Nazis. Clicky, empurpled headlines oversold conflict and outrage.

While the writers and reporters may have believed in the company’s mission of social justice, the site’s founders had actually stumbled backward into it. An exposé about Mic, published by The Outline in August, revealed that “Mic chanced upon the social justice narrative, discovered it was Facebook gold, and mined away.” One former staffer told The Outline that Mic learned you could “commodify people’s feelings about race and gender” for clicks earlier than most other online publications.

The founders of Mic were trolls in the standard internet sense. They tapped into strong feelings and sentiments they didn’t necessarily share, and thus they reverse-engineered a briefly successful media operation out of the algorithmic preferences of social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

Mic.com founders Chris Altchek and Jake Horowitz at the Mic50 Awards in 2015. (Neilson Barnard via Getty Images) More

In the runup to the 2016 election, the employees of Russia’s Internet Research Agency were trolls, too, tapping into strong feelings and sentiments they didn’t necessarily share, and reverse-engineering an occasionally successful political ratfucking operation out of the algorithmic preferences of social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. This was Russia’s notorious troll farm, 13 of whose employees were indicted two weeks ago on charges that they illegally interfered in the 2016 election through fake social media accounts.

Here’s how Adrian Chen described the IRA for The New York Times in 2015:

Management was obsessed with statistics — page views, number of posts, a blog’s place on LiveJournal’s traffic charts — and team leaders compelled hard work through a system of bonuses and fines. “It was a very strong corporate feeling,” [former agency employee Ludmila] Savchuk says. Her schedule gave her two 12-hour days in a row, followed by two days off. Over those two shifts she had to meet a quota of five political posts, 10 nonpolitical posts and 150 to 200 comments on other workers’ posts.

And here’s how Adrianne Jeffries described Mic for The Outline:

Furthermore, Mic’s fixation on traffic bothered reporters, who were sick of being forced into reductive headlines and catering to an echo chamber while being told they were changing the world. “It’s like they know the right things to tell their staff, but at a certain point it starts to feel like gaslighting in the office,” said the former staffer who covered social justice issues. “I didn’t just want to know what my path forward was, I didn’t just want a raise. I wanted someone to stop bullshitting me. To tell me I was selling out and I was just writing for clicks, that would be one thing. But there was this ethos of, ‘you are doing important work. You are making a difference,’ when I wasn’t.”