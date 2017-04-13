A Russian Torpedo Washed Up on a Lithuanian Beach

From Popular Mechanics

Beachcombers in Lithuania were in for a rude surprise when they discovered a Russian torpedo washed up on the shore. The torpedo, painted in green and red, was apparently a training torpedo and did not have a warhead.

The torpedo came ashore just over half a mile from the Russian/Lithuanian border, near the village of Nida on the Curonian Spit. Lithuanian Border Guards were put in charge of its disposal.

The torpedo was described as twelve feet long, which makes it too long to be a helicopter launched torpedo but generally too short for a submarine launched torpedo. Whatever it is, it appears to have a shrouded propeller-although that may just be a covering found only on a training version of a torpedo. The torpedo is also missing its nose cone and appears to have been in the water for some time.

The discovery comes as Lithuania is increasingly nervous about the prospect of Russian invasion. The tiny country was declared independent from Russia in 1918 but annexed again by the Soviet Union in 1940. It became independent again in 1991 with the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

