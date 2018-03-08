Spy poisoning: Police Sergeant Nick Bailey named as officer injured with nerve agent

Nick Bailey was one of the first people to come to the aid of the Skripals

Police Sergeant Nick Bailey has been named as the officer who was injured with a nerve agent as he attended the scene where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned.

He was hospitalised after attending to the pair and is now thought to be awake and engaging with medical staff, although he remains in a serious condition.

Sgt Bailey was highly commended in 2016 for his work in putting a serial rapist behind bars.

He worked tirelessly for two years in order to build a case against Arthur Bonner, who sexually assaulted multiple victims over four decades between the early 1970s and 2014.

Sgt Bailey received the Chief Constable’s Certificate of Excellence for his work at the time.

Kier Pritchard, temporary chief constable of Wiltshire Police, said: "I did go and see Nick today and I met Nick and his wife at the hospital in the intensive care unit.

"I've known Nick for many years, he's a great character, he's a huge presence in Wiltshire Police - well liked, well loved, a massively dedicated officer. He's clearly receiving high specialist treatment.

"He's well, he's sat up. He is not the Nick that I know but of course he's receiving a high level of treatment. He's in the safe hands of the medical professionals working in Salisbury District so I'm very confident he's getting the best professional support that he can.

"Of course he's very anxious, he's very concerned. He did his very best on that night.

"All of our staff that attended the incident in Salisbury in the Maltings, they performed the role that police officers and police staff do every day up and down the country. Limited information, responded to try and protect people and safeguard people who we knew were ill.

"I'm massively proud of what Nick did and all of my staff on that night, they did a first-class job."

Sgt Bailey was one of the first to go to the aid of the Skripals, who were found slumped on a bench on Sunday afternoon.

He is much-loved by colleagues, many of whom have paid tribute to their "courageous" friend.

This morning, Amber Rudd, Home Secretary, said he was "talking and engaging".

She said: "I'm more optimistic for him, but it's too early to say. This is a nerve agent.

"You know, we are still treating it as very serious."

Part of a cemetery where the wife of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal is buried has been cordoned off by police.

Officers were guarding London Road cemetery in Salisbury, Wilts, on Tuesday morning, when it was partly closed to the public and seal off with police tape. The cordon around the spy's house, some two miles away, has also been widened.

Questions have been raised about the deaths of both Col Skripal's wife, Luidmila, and his son, Alexander, following the attempted murder of the former double agent.

Mrs Skripal died of cancer in 2012 aged 59.

His son, who was 43, died in St Petersburg last July and is commemorated with a plaque at the cemetery.

It has been reported that both Col Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, who are now both fighting for their lives in hospital, visited the site last week, leaving flowers to mark what would have been Mr Skripal's 44th birthday.

A cemetery worker told The Mirror: "I recognised him. He regularly came to visit the grave and also his wife's grave. It's so sad."

