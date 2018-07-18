Russian spy offered sex for access and was praised for 'upstaging Anna Chapman', US prosecutors claim

Maria Butina has been accused in court documents of being a Russian spy

A flame-haired female Russian student was a Kremlin spy who offered sex as she sought to make influential connections in the US political system, a court heard.

Maria Butina, 29, took part in a "years-long conspiracy" to secretly advance the interests of the Russian government in America, it was alleged.

Butina appeared in court in Washington on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, and acting as a foreign agent, which carry a possible 10-year jail term.

Dressed in an orange jump suit, and pink training shoes, she showed little emotion and said nothing, taking copious handwritten notes during a lengthy hearing.

Judge Deborah Robinson denied bail, saying there was no other way to prevent Butina seeking diplomatic refuge at the Russian Embassy.

Maria Butina in a picture from her Facebook page More

The court was shown an FBI surveillance photograph of Butina having dinner with a Russian intelligence officer at a restaurant called Bistro Bis in Washington.

Prosecutors said there were also photographs of her with Sergey Kislyak, the former Russian ambassador.

For several years Butina had been studying at American University in Washington, and she also became a high profile pro-gun activist, telling how she learned to hunt wolves and bears in Siberia.

In a 29-page complaint, which read like an extract from a spy novel, prosecutors alleged that was a cover story.

At one point she had been praised by her Kremlin handler for “upstaging” the former Russian spy Anna Chapman, it was alleged.

Maria Butina in a picture from her Facebook page More

Ms Chapman, a red-haired Russian intelligence agent, was expelled from the US in 2010 and has since become a celebrity in Russia.

After a series of news articles were published about Butina's gun activism a Russian official wrote to her: "Good morning! How are you faring there in the rays of the new fame? Are your admirers asking for your autographs yet?

"You have upstaged Anna Chapman. She poses with toy pistols, while you are being published with real ones.”

Through her gun activism Butina had her photograph taken with a string of high profile Republican figures including state governors Scott Walker, Rick Scott and Bobby Jindal, Senator Rick Santorum, and National Rifle Association chief executive Wayne LaPierre.

A courtroom sketch depicts Maria Butina, in orange suit listening to her attorney Robert Driscoll as he speaks to Judge Deborah Robinson during a hearing in federal court in Washington, Wednesday, July 18, 2018 Credit: Dana Verkouteren/AP More