Was deadly VX nerve agent used on Russian spy in Salisbury attack?

Sergei Skripal, pictured in a Russian courtroom in 2006, is fighting for life in hospital - AP

Government scientists are analysing the substance at the centre of the Russian spy attack, amid fears it was a deadly nerve agent used in previous high profile political assassinations.

Experts from the government's chemical defence laboratory at Porton Down, just six miles from where Sergei Skripal was targeted in Salisbury, were understood to be urgently trying to identify the chemical.

The former Russian spy and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia, who was with him at the time, were rushed to Salisbury District Hospital, where a major incident was declared, amid fears the mysterious substance could result in further casualties.

One theory being explored was that the substance could be the deadly nerve agent, VX, which was used last year in the murder of Kim Jong-nam - the estranged half brother of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The chemical was first developed by the British firm, ICI, in the 1950s, but was put to deadly use by Saddam Hussein in an attack against the Kurds in 1988.

Yulia Skripal was on holiday visiting her father when they both collapsed in a Salisbury street

Kim Jong-nam was killed last February at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, when two women approached him and smeared cloths soaked with VX nerve agent across his face.

The fast-acting toxin began to attack his nervous system and despite being able to alert officials, he was dead within 20 minutes.

VX, which is the most deadly of all nerve agents, was first developed in the 1950s and is a tasteless and odorless liquid, which can be fatal for humans on skin contact.

It penetrates the skin and disrupts the transmission of nerve impulses, leading to a loss of consciousness, paralysis and eventually fatal respiratory failure.

Counter-terror police, who are now leading the investigation into the Salisbury poisonings, will also be examining the 2012 death of Russian whistleblower, Alexander Perepilichnyy, who died in mysterious circumstances.

Kim Jong-nam was assassinated with the nerve agent VX Credit: Shizuo Kambayashi /AP

He was initially thought to have died of natural causes while out jogging, but traces of a deadly chemical was later found in his stomach.

It was later suggested he could have been poisoned using the plant Gelsemium elegans, which had been secreted in the sorrel soup he ate shortly before he died.

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a former commander of the British Army’s chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear regiment, said the attack had all the hallmarks of a toxic airborne nerve agent.