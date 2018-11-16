Russian Soyuz blasts off for ISS in first launch since accident

MOSCOW (Reuters) - An unmanned rocket carrying cargo blasted off into space on Friday in the first launch of a Russian-made Soyuz-FG rocket from Kazakhstan's Baikonur cosmodrome since a dramatic aborted launch in October.

The rocket took off with a Progress MS-10 spacecraft at 18:14 GMT (00:14 local time) carrying supplies to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Progress MS-10 is expected to dock at the ISS on Nov. 18, Russia's space agency said.

The last manned mission to the ISS was abruptly cut short on Oct. 11 two minutes after liftoff when the Soyuz-FG rocket failed, forcing a Russian cosmonaut and U.S. astronaut to perform an emergency landing.

The rocket failure was caused by a sensor that was damaged during assembly at the Soviet era-cosmodrome at Baikonur, according to Russian investigators.

The first manned mission to the ISS since the failure is due to take off at the beginning of December.

