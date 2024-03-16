Russian presidential election enters third and final day

Polling staff await for voters where the voting for the 2024 Russian presidential election began from 15–17 March 2024. Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The presidential election in Russia enters its third and final day on Sunday.

Putin, 71, has dominated Russian politics for almost a quarter of a century. The vote is intended to secure him another six-year term in office until 2030.

According to independent electoral law experts in Russia and abroad, the conditions for the vote are neither free nor fair: The opposition is excluded and the three authorized opposing candidates are considered loyal to the Kremlin.

Numerous reports show that pressure is being exerted on Russians to take part in the election.

As early as Saturday afternoon, the central election administration reported that more than half of the approximately 114 million eligible voters had voted in polling stations or online.

Various opposition forces have called for people to go to the polls at exactly noon in their time zone on Sunday. The queues forming in front of the polling stations should give an impression of the fact that many people do not agree with Putin and his policies.

The elections are taking place across 11 time zones in the world's largest country.

The first polling stations opened in the easternmost regions of Chukotka and the Kamchatka Peninsula at 2000 GMT on Saturday; the last ones in the Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad are due to close on Sunday evening at 1800 GMT, after which exit polls and initial counts are to be released.

The final count is expected to be completed by Monday morning.