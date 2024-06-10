Russian politician calls on Scholz, Macron to quit after EU elections

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) stands next to France's President Emmanuel Macron, at the press conference at the Franco-German Council of Ministers in front of Schloss Meseberg, the guest house of the German Government. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has expressed some biting comments following the results of the European elections, calling for the resignation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"[The results] come as a reflection of your inept policy of providing support to the [B]andera authorities in ... Ukraine at the cost of your own citizens, your idiotic economic and migration policy!" Medvedev posted on the social media platform X on Monday.

Stepan Bandera was a contentious Ukrainian nationalist, whose name is frequently used by Moscow to discredit Kiev's political leadership by labelling them as fascist.

Now is the time for Scholz and Macron to resign, Medvedev wrote. "To the ash heap of history!" he added.

Currently serving as deputy head of Russia's National Security Council, Medvedev was once seen as a potential liberal reformer during his presidency from 2008 to 2012.

However, since the onset of Russia's war against Ukraine, he has adopted a hard-line stance, frequently issuing provocative statements against Kiev and the West.

The Kremlin adopted a more measured tone regarding the European Parliament election results.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that pro-European and pro-Ukrainian forces remain in power but noted that right-wing parties are gaining ground.

Peskov stated that Russia is closely monitoring the situation and denied allegations of Russian interference in European politics. These allegations surfaced amid reports of Russian financial support for right-wing politicians before the elections.