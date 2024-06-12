Russian missile strike kills 8 in Zelensky's hometown - officials

At least eight people have been killed and 21 injured in a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's southern city of Kryvyi Rih, local officials say.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko says two children are among the injured after a residential building was hit on Wednesday. Another four people are missing.

Emergency services, police and volunteers are now combing through the wreckage. Search dogs have been brought to the scene.

Russia's defence ministry has not publicly commented on the reported strike on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown.

Mr Zelensky has expressed his condolences to the victims' relatives and friends.

"Every day and every hour, Russian terror proves that Ukraine - together with its partners - must strengthen [the country's] air defence," he said.

In a video posted by Ukraine's state emergency service DSNS, an injured woman is seen being carried on a stretcher from the wreckage.

Meanwhile, firefighters are seen battling fires in the area after the strike.