Russian missile explodes in Odessa close to Zelensky-Greek PM meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (C) visited the seaport during their meeting in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa on Wednesday. Photo by President Press Service Ukraine/EPA-EFE

March 6 (UPI) -- A Russian missile appeared to have struck in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa close to where President Volodymyr Zelensky was holding a top-secret meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Zelensky said at a joint news conference afterward that Ukrainian authorities were investigating where the missile hit but believed that there were deaths and casualties. There were no injuries among those attending the meeting.

A Greek state official said the missile blast happened about 165 yards away from the motorcade with the two leaders. The meeting, though, went on as planned.

"This is one more reason why all European leaders should come to Ukraine," Zelensky said, according to Politico. "It is one thing to hear the description from the media or from President Zelensky and it is quite another to experience the war first-hand."

The Odessa area has long ties to Greece as one of the vital hubs of Hellenism on the Black Sea for centuries, Mitsotakis said.

"Odessa is a first priority area and where we want to focus Greek reconstruction programs," Mitsotakis said, according to the Kyiv Independent.