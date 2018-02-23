Russian mercenary boss spoke with Kremlin before attacking US forces in Syria, intel claims

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is believed to control the Wagner private military company, shows Vladimir Putin his food production facility in 2010 - POOL SPUTNIK KREMLIN

A businessman known as “Putin's chef” spoke with top officials in Damascus and Moscow before Russian mercenaries he is believed to control launched a disastrous attack on US and Kurdish forces in Syria, according to US intelligence reports.

The news comes just days after the businessman, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was indicted in the United States for allegedly running a pro-Kremlin troll factory that interfered in the 2016 election.

The February 7 attack was the first deadly clash between citizens of Russia and the United States since the Cold War and suggests that tensions in Syria could grow even as the Islamic State is pushed back. Moscow initially denied the casualties. The foreign ministry later admitted at least five Russians had been killed and several dozen wounded, but said they weren't soldiers.

Mr Prigozhin told a senior Syrian official in an intercepted communication in late January that he had received permission from a Russian minister for a “fast and strong” initiative and was waiting for a go-ahead from Damascus, according to intelligence reports seen by The Washington Post.

Kirill Ananyev had been working as a military contractor in Syria and was killed in the February 7 US airstrikes, a friend confirmed to The Telegraph Credit: Twitter More

US intelligence has said it believes Mr Prigozhin controls the Wagner private military company, and the reports suggest he closely coordinated the group's operations in Syria with the Kremlin.

The restaurant and catering magnate has in the past won lucrative contracts from the defence ministry. Close to Vladimir Putin, he has personally served the president on several occasions, including during meetings with George W. Bush.

At the end of January, Mr Prigozhin told Syrian officials that he had a “good surprise” for Bashar Assad “that would come between 6 and 9 February”. Presidential affairs minister Mansour Fadlallah Azzam reportedly promised Mr Prigozhin would be paid for his efforts.

During the same period, Mr Prigozhin began communicating more frequently with top Kremlin officials, including Vladimir Putin's chief of staff Anton Vaino and deputy chief of staff Vladimir Ostrovenko, according to the intelligence reports. He spoke with Russian officials again the day after the calamitous attack.

Mr Putin's chief of staff Anton Vaino, left, who US intelligence said spoke with Mr Prigozhin before the attack, attends a Defender of the Fatherland Day ceremony on Friday Credit: Mikhail Metzel/TASS via Getty Images More

Employees at Mr Prigozhin's Concord Catering company and Concord Management and Consulting declined to comment when reached by The Telegraph. The Kremlin had not replied to requests for comment on Friday.