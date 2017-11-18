Russian investigative journalist: Snowden is 'a sort of ghost'

Russian investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov, who co-wrote the definitive books on the post-Soviet security services and the history of the Russian internet, has kept tabs on National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden’s ongoing exile.

“He is a sort of ghost,” Soldatov told a recent Lawfare podcast. “It looks like he’s there, but since he’s banned from talking to Russian journalists or Moscow-based foreign journalists, … he speaks only to journalists coming specifically to interview him, so they are all approved [by the Russian government] in advance. So he is almost nowhere.”

Snowden arrived in Moscow on June 23, 2013, after stealing an estimated 1.5 million classified U.S. documents, providing some to journalists, traveling to Hong Kong and identifying himself.

At some point, Snowden met with Russian officials in Hong Kong before flying to Moscow accompanied by WikiLeaks adviser Sarah Harrison. Snowden and Harrison were escorted off the plane apart from the other passengers.

Snowden subsequently spent nearly 40 days in or near Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport before Russia granted him asylum on Aug. 1, 2013. The 34-year-old American has lived in an undisclosed location with a security detail ever since.

“The first step is to get Snowden to Moscow,” Soldatov explained in early 2014. “The next step is to have him locked for 40 days [to decide what to do]. … The next step is to provide him asylum … then to say, ‘Someone is looking for you, you are in danger.’ … And then you have the guy in a controlled environment, and then you can work with him.”

While Snowden’s day-to-day life in exile is largely shrouded in mystery, there are a few indications of how he spends his time.

At a 2013 news conference in Moscow, lawyer Anatoly Kucherena shows a picture of Edward Snowden in the new refugee documents granted to him by Russia. (Photo: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)

‘Nobody has seen him’

“Nobody can talk to him, nobody has seen him,” Soldatov told Brookings Institution fellow Alina Polyakova on the podcast. “And it looks like a kind of strategy to be seen just out of the United States. … ‘I’m not in Russia, specifically, I’m just somewhere.'”

In 2014, Snowden began speaking directly to audiences over video chat (in addition to occasional interviews). In November 2015, he told a crowd in Washington, D.C.: “People say I live in Russia, but that’s actually a little bit of a misunderstanding. I live on the internet. And that’s where I spend all of my time.”

The following month, he proclaimed: “I’m not in Russia. I’m not on the Internet. I’m in Utah.”

Snowden has made good money on the speaking circuit, including paid gigs for U.S. universities, over the last few years. While Snowden has appeared at fewer events in 2017, his statements are still relevant: He downplayed Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election to a German audience in March and compared leaked NSA hacking tools to stolen Tomahawk missiles at an event near the White House in May.

Snowden’s Russian lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, said in August that the American doesn’t give interviews to Russian journalists because “Edward has a strong position on the issue, he does not grant interviews to anybody anywhere; the Russian media is no exception.”

Kucherena who is close to the post-Soviet FSB intelligence service, added: “He is non-public person.” (Snowden gave an interview to Der Spiegel in September.)