Russian hackers pose as North Koreans to launch cyberattack on Winter Olympics, claims US

Russian hackers attacked South Korean government computers during the Winter Olympics, but made it look like the attack was carried out by the North, US intelligence agencies believe.

As the Pyeongchang games came to a close on Sunday, watched by US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and North Korea's blacklisted military general Kim Yong-chol, US newspapers reported that Russia had carried out the cyber attack in revenge for being excluded from competing following accusations of doping.

During the Opening Ceremony, Russian hackers operating from the GRU – the Russian military intelligence agency – allegedly masked their IP addresses to make it look like their hack had come from North Korea.

Officials in Pyeongchang acknowledged that the games were hit by a cyber attack during the February 9 Opening Ceremonies, but had refused to confirm whether Russia was responsible.

There were disruptions to the internet, broadcast systems and the Olympics website. Many attendees were unable to print their tickets for the ceremony, resulting in empty seats.

On Sunday, as the games drew to a friendlier end, with a sentimental closing ceremony packed with K-pop and pyrotechnics, the North topped off its weeks-long charm offensive by apparently extending the olive branch to its sworn enemies in the US.

After sending athletes, cheerleaders and Kim Jong-un's own sister to Pyeongchang in an unprecedented diplomatic thaw, North Korea's delegation to the South also expressed willingness to talk to Washington yesterday/SUNDAY.

Not everyone was convinced by the North's overtures, however.

The North Korean delegation led by Kim Yong-chol, head of the Workers’ Party United Front Department and the man accused by Seoul’s intelligence agency of masterminding a deadly 2010 attack on a South Korean warship, was met by protesters, who attempted to block vehicles from reaching the ceremony as the convoy crossed the Demilitarised Zone.

Ivanka Trump and bobsledder Lauren Gibbs attend the 4-man Boblseigh Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Around 100 conservative politicians and activists staged a sit-in demonstration at the Tongil Bridge, according to local broadcaster YTN, with the South Korean authorities deploying more than 2,500 police officers to control the protests.

To avoid a clash, the North Korean motorcade took an alternative route after crossing the DMZ.

The South's opposition Korea Liberty Party accused the government of “abuse of power and an act of treason” for shielding the North Korean vehicles from the protest.

On arrival at the ceremony, Ms Trump and Mr Kim did not speak.

But South Korea issued a statement saying that South Korean President Moon Jae-in met with a delegation from the North shortly before the closing ceremony, and the North expressed willingness to engage in a dialogue with the US.

The North has "ample intentions of holding talks with the United States," Moon's office said in a statement. The North's delegation also agreed that "South-North relations and US-North Korean relations should be improved together," the statement said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook, Ivanka Trump, senior White House adviser, Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong, South Korea's Constitutional Court President Lee Jin-sung and US Forces Korea Commander Vincent Brooks and Kim Yong-chol of the North Korean delegation, attend the closing ceremony Credit: REUTERS/Murad Sezer