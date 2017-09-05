Russian frigate fires cruise missiles at Islamic State targets near Syria's Deir al-Zor

A still image taken from a video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry on September 5, 2017, shows the Russian frigate Admiral Essen in the Mediterranean Sea firing Kalibr cruise missiles at Islamic State targets near the Syrian city of Deir al-Zor. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS TV

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian frigate Admiral Essen fired Kalibr cruise missiles at Islamic State targets near the Syrian city of Deir al-Zor on Tuesday to help a Syrian army offensive in the area, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The strike, which was launched from the Mediterranean, destroyed command and communications posts, as well as ammunition depots, a facility to repair armored vehicles, and a large group of militants, the ministry said.

The strike had targeted Islamic State fighters from Russia and the former Soviet Union, it added.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)