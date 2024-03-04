Russian foreign ministry summons German ambassador after interception of Taurus missile discussions

The German ambassador to Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in the wake of a scandal involving a private conversation between German Armed Forces leaders being leaked; the conversation in question regarded the possibility of supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Source: TASS, a pro-Kremlin Russian news agency; European Pravda

Details: TASS reported that the German ambassador arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry, "where he was summoned in light of the German Air Force officers’ conversation about the attacks on the Crimean Bridge".

Background:

The Federal Ministry of Defence of Germany has initiated an investigation into whether conversations between representatives of its Air Force – who, according to Russian propaganda, allegedly discussed blowing up the Crimean bridge with Taurus missiles – were intercepted.

Germany's Defence Ministry has confirmed that an internal conversation between German Air Force officers has indeed been intercepted.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has said that the scandal surrounding Russia’s interception and leak of a conversation about Ukraine between top-ranking officers of the German Armed Forces is being whipped up intentionally, as part of the "information war" being waged by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

