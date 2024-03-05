Russian forces attack damage gas pipeline and cut off electricity supply in two oblasts

A mine has been left without power in Donetsk Oblast, while a gas pipeline has been damaged in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, both due to Russian attacks.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy on Telegram

Details: Due to combat operations, an overhead power line in Donetsk Oblast was disconnected, resulting in a power outage at the substation supplying electricity to the mine and residential consumers. A total of 16 people were brought to the surface from the mine.

Additionally, a gas pipeline was damaged in the city of Nikopol as a result of artillery shelling. People have been left without electricity.

An overhead power line supplying power to residential consumers was disconnected in Chernihiv Oblast as a result of Russian attacks, leading to power outages for 370 households in six settlements.

The 330 kV line which supplied power to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains disabled.

Background:

On 4 March, Ukraine exported a record-breaking 13 gigawatts of electricity to other countries. Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Moldova will purchase the electricity.

