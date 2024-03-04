Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 21 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one person and injured 21 over the past day, regional authorities said on March 4.

Russia targeted a total of nine Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Kharkiv. Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

A total of 16 people, including a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, were injured in Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, after Russian forces dropped a 500-kilogram guided missile on the roof of a residential building, Ukraine's National Police said.

The attack damaged 15 apartment buildings, according to authorities.

Russia also hit the city of Pokrovsk with an Iskander-M missile, injuring three people, police said. Four multi-apartment buildings, 12 cars, and roads were damaged, the statement read.

One person was killed in Kherson Oblast as a result of Russian attacks, said Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor.

Russian troops launched 10 strikes against multiple settlements in Kherson Oblast, damaging around 16 houses, nine apartment buildings, and administrative buildings in Kherson, Prokudin noted.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops shelled the city of Vovchansk and attacked the village of Velykyi Burluk with guided aerial bombs, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Five houses and a warehouse were damaged, he said.

A 60-year-old man sought medical help after a Russian attack on the villages of Kruhliakivka and Petropavlivka in the Kupiansk district, the governor reported.

A Russian artillery strike against Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured a 51-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

On the evening of March 3, a Russian kamikaze drone attacked Nikopol, damaging the post office, a private house, and a car, according to the report.

