Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners for first time since February

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged prisoners again for the first time in months.

Seventy-five Russian soldiers "who were in mortal danger" were returned, the Defence Ministry in Moscow said on Friday.

In return, 75 prisoners of war were handed over to the Ukrainian armed forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the exchange on his Telegram channel.

Both sides also exchanged the bodies of dead soldiers. Ukraine reportedly received 212 remains of its soldiers back. The Russian side, in turn, received 45 bodies.

The last major prisoner exchange between the two sides took place in February. Just two days ago, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova accused the Ukrainian side of sabotaging the exchange, saying that Kiev was "constantly making new demands."