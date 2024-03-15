Russia is suspected of jamming the signals of a plane carrying the UK's defense secretary.

The plane experienced GPS problems near the Russian territory of Kaliningrad.

Russian electronic warfare units are believed to be behind GPS disruptions in the region.

Russia is suspected of jamming the signals of a military plane carrying UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps.

A UK defense source told Business Insider that the GPS on the plane carrying Shapps back from a NATO exercise to Poland was temporarily jammed near Kaliningrad, Russia's Baltic enclave, on Thursday.

At no time was the safety of the aircraft threatened and it's not unusual for aircraft to experience GPS jamming near Kaliningrad, the source added.

"It is unclear if Russian forces deliberately targeted Shapps' plane, but considering the recent rates of GPS interference in this region that have been likely linked to Russian EW [electronic warfare] activity, Russia could well have targeted the RAF jet for informational and political effects," said The Institute for the Study of War, a US think tank, of Thursday's incident.

Russia is believed to be behind recent widespread disruptions to GPS in the Baltic and the Arctic region in the north of Norway. GPS coordinates are used by planes and other vehicles for navigation.

A source told The Times that "while the RAF are well prepared to deal with this, it still puts an unnecessary risk on civilian aircraft and could potentially endanger people's lives. There is no excuse for this and it's wildly irresponsible on Russia's part."

The Times added that the disruption lasted around half an hour, and cellphones were unable to connect to the internet.

The report said that it's unclear if Shapp's plane was deliberately targeted, but the flight path was visible on flight tracking websites.

A rise in GPS interference

The Norwegian Communication Authority told Business Insider in February that there had been disruptions to GPS in the parts of Norway and Finland bordering Russia almost every day this year.

Reports said that the disruptions spiked after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia has a powerful electronic warfare capability, which enables its military to scramble GPS signals remotely.

There are electronic warfare units stationed in Kaliningrad, a Russian territory on the Baltic coast, which some analysts believe are being used to disrupt GPS in the region.

Though planes and other vessels generally have other ways of navigating, the ISW has warned that electronic jamming can be dangerous.

Russia has reportedly also stationed electronic warfare units in northern Russia to fend off Ukrainian drone attacks, meaning it had to limit access to the internet in some regions to prevent disruptions.

On the visit to Poland, Shapps discussed ways to increase support for Ukraine in fighting Russia with his Polish counterpart and witnessed NATO exercises.

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BI.

Read the original article on Business Insider