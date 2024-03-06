Russia shells Odessa during visit by Zelensky and Greek PM Mitsotakis

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis shakes hands with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy outside the Transfiguration Cathedral destroyed by Russian shelling in Odesa. -/Ukrinform/dpa

Russia shelled the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, officials said on Wednesday.

There were reports of deaths and people injured, Zelensky said according to Ukrainian public television. Details were not immediately released.

"We saw this impact today. You see who we're dealing with. They don't care at all where they shoot," Zelensky said.

Mitsotakis was apparently shocked by the experience. At the end of a visit to the port, sirens and nearby explosions were heard.

"We didn’t manage to get into a shelter," Mitsotakis told reporters in Odessa, according to Ukrainian reports. Zelensky had previously shown him port facilities and damage from previous attacks.

Zelensky's travels within Ukraine and foreign officials' visits to the country are usually not announced in advance as a safety precaution.

