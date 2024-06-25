Russia Says North Korea Sanctions Should Be Reconsidered: Tass

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide said it’s time for the international community to reconsider what needs to be changed in the UN sanctions regime against North Korea.

Moscow and Pyongyang plan to continue their “tight coordination” on the international arena, Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday, according to Tass.

Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reached an agreement last week to come to each other’s defense in case of attack during the Russian president’s first visit to the country in 24 years. The US and its Asian allies said they saw the visit as helping advance the transfer of munitions from Kim’s regime to help Putin in his war on Ukraine.

