Russia says Indian Prime Minister Modi set to visit Moscow

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Russia, likely in July, a Russian official and Indian and Russian media reported on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that we are preparing the visit of the Indian prime minister," said Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov.

He did not provide a date, but the Russian news agency TASS reported that the visit is set for July 8 and 9.

There was no confirmation from the Indian government, but India's PTI news agency, citing diplomatic sources, wrote that a visit by Modi to Moscow was being considered in early July.

A trip to Russia would be Modi's second trip abroad after his re-election as prime minister earlier this month. His first trip was to the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy in mid-June.

Experts say the timing of a Russian visit points to the importance that Delhi attaches to relations with Moscow.

India is neutral in Russia's war against Ukraine. This would be Modi's first visit to Moscow since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, as he previously visited in 2019.