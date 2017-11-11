Russia rallies to beat US 5-2 at pre-Olympic Deutschland Cup

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Russia came back from a two-goal deficit to beat the United States 5-2 on Saturday night at the Deutschland Cup.

First-liners Mark Arcobello and Chad Kolarik scored first-period goals for the U.S., which fell to 0-2-0 at the pre-Olympic tuneup tournament. Kolarik also assisted on Arcobello's power-play goal that came after Russian captain Evgeny Ketov was ejected for boarding.

Albert Yarullin, Mikhail Naumenkov, Maxim Karpov and Ilya Mikheyev scored before Viktor Tikhonov added an empty-netter for Russia, which is likely to be the favorite at the 2018 Winter Olympics without NHL players. The U.S. outshot Russia 31-25 as Russian goaltender Alexander Yeryomenko made 29 saves to pick up the victory.

American goaltender Brandon Maxwell played the entire game and stopped 20 shots. The U.S. faces host Germany in its final Deutschland Cup game Sunday.