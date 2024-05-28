Russia is producing shells 3 times faster than Ukraine's NATO allies, and for less: report

Russia is producing artillery shells faster and at a lower price than Ukraine's NATO allies, a report found.

According to an analysis by consulting firm Bain & Company, reported by Sky News, Russia's armaments industry is expected to make or refurbish 4.5 million artillery shells this year.

By comparison, the US, the UK, and other European allies are expected to produce 1.3 million this year.

It said that while the 155mm shells typically produced by Western countries for Ukraine cost around $4,000 to make, the 152mm shells Russia uses cost around $1,000.

Bain & Co. reportedly used open-source data in producing the analysis. Business Insider could not independently verify the data.

Ukraine's military has been experiencing artillery shortages for months as it battles to prevent Russia from breaking through its defensive lines in east Ukraine.

The conflict has developed into a war of attrition, with both sides firing thousands of rounds a day to break down each other's defensive lines.

But while Ukraine's Western allies have struggled to keep up with the relentless demand for shells, Russia has placed its economy on a war footing, ramping up its production of shells and other military equipment.

Images obtained by The Wall St Journal on Monday showed a drone production factory where Russia is aiming to step up its production of the devices.

The recent release of a $61 billion US aid bill by Congress is expected to help Ukraine fend off Russia's attacks, but reports say that Ukraine is still being outgunned on key parts of the front line.

Stacie Pettyjohn, a military analyst at the Center for a New American Security, told BI recently that the Ukraine conflict had exposed serious problems in the US capacity to produce weapons, ammunition, and artillery.

Analysts believe that Russia is gearing up for a war of attrition against Ukraine, in the belief that Western resolve and support for Kyiv will begin to tail off.

