Russia Not Preparing Psychological File On Trump, Kremlin Says

A report Monday said that Russia is preparing a psychological dossier on the U.S. president to help Russian President Vladimir Putin plan a meeting with him.

Russia is not preparing a psychological dossier on U.S. President Donald Trump, the Kremlin said Wednesday, dismissing an NBC News report that said otherwise. The Monday report by the American news outlet said the file will be prepared by retired diplomats and some of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s staff to help him plan his first meeting with Trump — a date for which has not yet been decided.

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov disapproved of the NBC News report.

"The Kremlin did not order a psychological portrait of Trump," Peskov said.

NBC News, citing Russia’s former deputy foreign minister Andrei Fedorov, said that the preliminary conclusions of the psychological report on Trump showed the U.S. president is a risk-taker who can be naïve. Trump "doesn't understand fully who is Mr. Putin — he is a tough guy," Fedorov told the news outlet.

"Very serious preparatory work is going on in the Kremlin, including a paper — seven pages — describing a psychological portrait of Trump, especially based on this last two to three months, and the last weeks," Fedorov reportedly said.

This comes at a time when Russia is battling what it says is fake news from Western news outlets. On Wednesday, the country’s foreign ministry website published some examples of this "false information." It included reports stating Russia hacked French presidential front-runner Emmanuel Macron, that it launched a missile violating a 1987 treaty, and a report that stated that Moscow was planning to give NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden as a gift to Trump.

Trump has been speaking about establishing better ties with Russia in a bid to fight terrorism. The move has been met with positive response from Putin. The U.S. president has also called reports about his administration being close to Russia as “fake news.”

"I own nothing in Russia, I have no loans in Russia, I don't have any deals in Russia," Trump said last Thursday during a press conference. "Russia is fake news. This is fake news put out by the media."

