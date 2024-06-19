Russia and North Korea agree on mutual support if attacked

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a picture ahead of their meeting. -/Kremlin/dpa

The leaders of Russia and North Korea have struck an agreement on mutual assistance in the event of an attack by a third country, as part of an overarching partnership agreement between the two countries.

The agreement on all-encompassing strategic cooperation signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang on Wednesday is intended to take cooperation between the two states to a new level.

Kim described the agreement as "a huge treaty," which he said ushers in a new era. Their cooperation on political, military, economic and other issues was peaceful and was aimed at defending the interests of both states, he said.

"I have no doubt that it will become a driving force in the accelerated development of a new multipolar world," Kim said.

During his visit to North Korea, Putin criticized Western arms deliveries to Ukraine. Individual NATO allies have authorized Ukraine to attack Russian territory with the high-precision weapons supplied. Russia sees this as a direct involvement of NATO states in the war in Ukraine.

Putin also spoke out in favour of lifting UN sanctions against North Korea and assured Kim of help in resisting pressure from international punitive measures.

It was Putin's first stay in the neighbouring country in 24 years.

The Russian leader was welcomed by a cheering crowd at Kim Il Sung Square, the architectural and symbolic centre of Pyongyang.

Putin thanked his North Korean host for supporting Russian policy, including Moscow's war against Ukraine.

According to the White House, the two sides agreed last year on the delivery of North Korean missiles and artillery ammunition to Russia, which Moscow uses in the war.

This is suspected to be in return for the transfer of key military technologies to Pyongyang, which is subject to international sanctions due to its nuclear programme. Both countries have denied any such cooperation.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a welcoming ceremony at Kim Il-Sung Square. -/Kremlin/dpa