Why is Beijing playing war with Moscow?

Russia’s Massive Vostok Military Exercise Was Intended to Prepare for War With China. So What Happened?

In August 2018, Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu announced that more than three hundred thousand personnel of Eastern and Central Military District would engage in the country’s largest ever military exercise, Vostok 2018. Supposedly, the five-day exercise (September 11–15) will involve a thousand aircraft, nine hundred tanks, all major Russian airborne units, and ships from the Pacific and Northern Fleets, making it “unprecedented in terms of geographic scope and the strength of command and control centers and forces due to participate.”

The previous Vostok exercise in 2014 had also been mammoth in scale, involving between 100,000 or 155,000 troops, 1,500 tanks, and 70 ships. Vostok means ‘East’, which points to the geography of the exercise. While last year’s Zapad 2017 war games took place in Western Russia and Belarus, and pointedly simulated a war with neighboring NATO states, Vostok will take place in Siberia and the Far Eastern region of Russia.

Rapid mobilization of aircraft and ground forces in Western Russia to the Far East were features of earlier Vostok exercises. But does that mean Russia is seriously worried that battalions of American Abrams tanks will launch a land invasion across the Bering strait?

Of course not. The Vostok exercises were originally intended to prepare for a knock-down, drag-out fight with China.

Though obscure to many in the West, border clashes during the 1960s and 1970s may have brought China and the Soviet Union closer to fighting massive ground war, or even nuclear war, than Warsaw Pact ever did vis-a-vis NATO. While Moscow-Beijing relations have significantly improved since that low point, both major military powers remain wary of potential future strategic rivalry.

Thus, while many commentators have focused on the massive scale of Vostok 2018, (which likely involves some creative accounting of participating troops) arguably a more notable aspect is the invitation of a contingent of 3,200 Chinese troops. If Vostok isn’t meant to defend against China, Moscow and Beijing alike will have everyone know it is because of the “very aggressive and unfriendly” international environment they blame upon the United States.

Does this signal a new security alliance between Russia and China? The differing statements from foreign capitals are revealing both of national communication styles and differing contexts.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Chinese participation shows they are “cooperating in all areas.” However, the Chinese defense ministry stated the exercise “enhancing both sides capabilities to jointly respond to various security threats” and was not directed at any particular third party. Chinese security analysts have been quick to clarify that participation in Vostok 2018 does not herald a new Sino-Russian military alliance. After all, China and Russia have already engaged in several joint exercises this year, including one organized by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Still, China’s participation an exercise originally intended to prepare for war with China is an interesting development. Chinese media has been emphasizing the PLA, which has not fought a war since a brief invasion of Northern Vietnam in 1979, hopes that it will glean new techniques from Russian combat experience in the Syrian Civil War.

According to Chinese media, the troops dispatched include elite soldiers drawn from the Northern Theater Command, as well as thirty aircraft and nine hundred “pieces of military hardware.” The Chinese contingent will largely remain at the Tsugol training range near the juncture of the Russian, Chinese and Mongolian borders.

Photos were later released of at least thirteen Type 99 tanks and two infantry fighting vehicles crossing into Russia by train at north-eastern border city of Manzhouli. The Type 99 is China’s most advanced tank, and has rarely been deployed abroad.

