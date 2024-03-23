Russia makes arrests in deadly Moscow concert hall attack
Militant Islamist group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the deadly rampage but Russia may be pursuing a Ukrainian link.
The madness continues with Second Round games in the men's NCAA tournament today.
After a legal settlement that could make over how real estate agents are paid, experts have advice for buyers navigating the new landscape.
What to know about this week's health news, from smoking to neti pots.
The death toll rose Saturday to at least 133 and a number of suspects were in custody after gunmen stormed a Moscow concert hall Friday.
The tl;dr: These systems are too general and are updated too frequently for evaluation frameworks to stay relevant, and synthetic benchmarks provide only an abstract view of certain well-defined capabilities. Companies like Google and OpenAI are counting on this because it means consumers have no source of truth other than those companies' own claims.
Stability AI founder and chief executive Emad Mostaque has stepped down from the top role and the unicorn startup's board, the buzzy firm said Friday night, making it the second hot AI startup to go through major changes this week. Stability AI, which has been backed by investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners and Coatue Management, doesn't have an immediate permanent replacement for the CEO role but has appointed its COO Shan Shan Wong and CTO Christian Laforte as interim co-CEOs, it said in a blog post. Stability AI, which has lost more than half a dozen key talent in recent quarters, said Mostaque is stepping down to pursue decentralized AI.
Day 1 of Women’s March Madness delivered near-upsets, actual upsets and second-half comebacks.
U.K.-based limited partners Venrex and Samos Investments are this week backing the launch of a new VC primarily aimed at investing in startups led by Ukrainians inside and outside the war-torn country. The LPs are better known for being early institutional investors in the successful early stage startup funds Seedcamp and Entrepreneur First. 1991 Ventures is the brainchild of Ukrainian brothers Denis and Viktor Gursky, who are better known for running incubation and accelerator programs inside Ukraine.
A 1987 Nissan Pulsar NX, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard. It's a coupe! It's a wagon! It's a convertible! Sort of.
If you’re an independent contractor, you’re responsible for your own tax withholding. Learn how to file your return and make estimated tax payments.
The United States ended decades of stalwart support for Israel in the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, submitting a draft resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
On Monday, the Biden administration announced that six new countries had joined an international coalition to fight the proliferation of commercial spyware, sold by companies such as NSO Group or Intellexa. Now, some investors have announced that they too are committed to fighting spyware. In the last couple of years, the U.S. government has led an effort to limit or at least restrain the use of spyware across the world by putting surveillance tech makers like NSO Group, Candiru and Intellexa on blocklists, as well as imposing export controls on those companies and visa restrictions on people involved in the industry.
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament tips off today. Are you ready to tune in?
Are you ready for March Madness? The First Round continues this Friday.
Prosecutors say everyone who fired a gun at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade has now been charged. Three adults face murder charges.
Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman says profits are in view as the tech company finally goes public.
Today we learned that state departments of motor vehicles nationwide are linked up, and we know because this morning there was a problem that took the whole thing down.
"The Autopian" reports that owners of kei trucks are running into more problems registering their vehicles, and an organization formed to fight back.
