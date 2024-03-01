Russia loses 920 soldiers and 3 aircraft in one day
Russian forces have lost 920 service personnel, 30 armoured combat vehicles, 17 tanks and 3 aircraft over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
approximately 414,680 (+920) military personnel;
6,610 (+17) tanks;
12,582 (+30) armoured combat vehicles;
10,106 (+36) artillery systems;
1,000 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
691 (+1) air defence systems;
345 (+3) fixed-wing aircraft;
325 (+0) helicopters;
7,794 (+26) strategic and tactical UAVs;
1,912 (+0) cruise missiles;
25 (+0) ships and boats;
1 (+0) submarines;
13,206 (+54) vehicles and tankers;
1,611 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Background:
On the morning of 29 February, the Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Ukrainian defenders had destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber on the eastern front.
A few hours later he reported that two more Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bombers had been destroyed.
Given the current information, Ukraine's Defence Forces have downed 13 Russian aircraft in a single month.
