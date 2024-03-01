Russia loses 920 soldiers and 3 aircraft in one day

Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 920 service personnel, 30 armoured combat vehicles, 17 tanks and 3 aircraft over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 414,680 (+920) military personnel;

6,610 (+17) tanks;

12,582 (+30) armoured combat vehicles;

10,106 (+36) artillery systems;

1,000 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

691 (+1) air defence systems;

345 (+3) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

7,794 (+26) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,912 (+0) cruise missiles;

25 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

13,206 (+54) vehicles and tankers;

1,611 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Background:

On the morning of 29 February, the Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Ukrainian defenders had destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber on the eastern front.

A few hours later he reported that two more Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bombers had been destroyed.

Given the current information, Ukraine's Defence Forces have downed 13 Russian aircraft in a single month.

