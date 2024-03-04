Russia loses 1,150 soldiers and 22 artillery systems over past day

Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Over the past 24 hours alone, Russia has lost 1,150 soldiers and 8 tanks, 21 armoured combat vehicles and 22 artillery systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 417,950 (+1,150) military personnel;

6,648 (+8) tanks;

12,660 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;

10,210 (+22) artillery systems;

1,004 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

698 (+2) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

7,845 (+2) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,916 (+1) cruise missiles;

25 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

13,374 (+42) vehicles and tankers;

1,621 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

