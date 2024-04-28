Russia fires nine drones at Ukraine, damages hotel in city of Mykolaiv

Russia fired nine drones at Ukraine on Sunday, damaging a hotel in the city of Mykolaiv, Ukrainian officials said. Photo courtesy State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Facebook

April 28 (UPI) -- Russian drones damaged a hotel in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Ukrainian officials said Sunday.

The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration said in a post on social media that Russia launched Shahed-131/136 drones at the city damaging a hotel building where a fire erupted but was quickly extinguished.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported that Russia fired nine drones at the area overnight leading into Sunday morning including four Shahed-type attack drones and five unidentified drones.

The Shahed drones were launched from occupied Crimea four were shot down over Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad while the unidentified drones were fired from occupied portions of Kherson with one shot down over Mykolaiv, Oleshchuk said.

The hotel's heat-generating infrastructure facility was also damaged in the attack along with cars and the windows of another hotel.

No deaths or injuries were reported.

"The owners of the hotel have just recovered from the attacks that took place in 2022. There is a children's sports school and a stadium nearby. No military facilities," said Mykolaiv Oblast Gov. Vitalii Kim.