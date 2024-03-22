Russia just gave up on the biggest lie it tells itself

Russia has clung to the term "special military operation" to describe its invasion of Ukraine.

But a Kremlin spokesperson admitted on Friday that "we are in a state of war," blaming the West.

Putin signed a law effectively criminalizing calling the attack on Ukraine a "war" or "invasion."

Russia is finally calling its invasion of Ukraine a "war," after spending more than two years describing it euphemistically as a "special military operation."

The change became clear on Friday when Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov spoke to Russian publication Arguments and Facts.

Peskov said: "We are in a state of war. Yes, it started out as a special military operation, but as soon as this group was formed, when the collective West became a participant in this on the side of Ukraine, it became a war for us."

"Everyone should understand this, for their internal motivation," he added, according to Reuters.

The phrase "special military operation" is how Russian officials have overwhelmingly referred to Russia's full-scale invasion since it was launched in February 2022.

But there have been some notable slips.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called it a "war" in December 2022, prompting one lawmaker to call for action against him because of a law Putin put in place that effectively criminalized any reference to it being a "war" or "invasion."

A US official told CNN that they believed Putin's remark was a mistake, a slip of the tongue.

Peskov's remarks appear to be far more deliberate.

Experts had said that Russia's insistence on describing it as a "special military operation" was part of efforts to convince those back home that they were not at war .

According to Western intelligence, Russia has tried to conceal the realities of the conflict from its general public.

Russia has also sought to crush any domestic opposition to the war by punishing those who protest or criticize it.

Read the original article on Business Insider