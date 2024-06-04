Russia has destroyed 9 gigawatts of power-plant capacity in Ukraine

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal speaks at the International Expert Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine. Christophe Gateau/Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH/dpa

Ukraine says it last lost more than 9 gigawatts of power-plant capacity across the country due to missile and drone attacks following the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

"The situation is very serious," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday. The grid operator Ukrenergo has been forced to carry out scheduled power cuts due to the energy shortage.

In Kiev, electricity was switched off in several city districts in the afternoon because the maximum permissible consumption had been exceeded.

The government's main tasks now are better air defence and repair work on the damaged plants, said Shmyhal. The energy system must become more decentralized and energy use more efficient, he added. "Our goal is to save at all levels: from large companies to small houses and flats," the prime minister said.

The import of generators, solar cells and smaller power plants is to be subsidized. Kiev is also counting on greater help from international partners. "We are working on expanding imports from Europe to 2.2 gigawatts," said Shmyhal.

The Russian military has been targeting thermal and hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine since March.

The base load of Ukraine's power generation is ensured by the three nuclear power plants that are still under government control.

Up to 1.7 gigawatts of additional power can currently be imported from neighbouring EU states and Moldova. For most Ukrainians, however, hours-long power cuts are now part of everyday life.

Earlier, local officials said at least seven people were injured in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, including a baby and a 17-year-old boy.

"A boy aged 1 month is in satisfactory condition and is receiving outpatient treatment," governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Several residential buildings and cars were damaged by the explosion and a subsequent fire, he added.

According to the Ukrainian air force, Russia fired two Iskander missiles and four drones from the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Moscow annexed in violation of international law in 2014. These were shot down by the air defence system, it said.

According to Lysak, the missile debris crashed over the residential area and caused the damage.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The regular shelling of cities and civilian infrastructure - mostly energy supply facilities - has been part of the conflict since the start.