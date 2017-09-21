What Russia's Zapad Taught Us About Putin's War Fears

After months of buildup and about a week of official training activity, Russia and Belarus wrapped up their regular joint Zapad (West) war game with some bang, but without any serious confrontation with nearby Western allies.

The closest that the drill appears to have come to a real-world clash was a momentary violation of Lithuanian airspace by two Russian jets, which Moscow said was caused by obstructive weather forcing pilots into a diversion, as opposed to an intent to attack the Baltic state. In fact, local media reports suggest Russians bore the brunt of their own military’s fire during Zapad, as a Ka-52 helicopter appeared to fire onto civilian onlookers outside St. Petersburg.

That said, Russia’s war game on the fringes of its hypothetical front line with NATO are not without significance. Here is what we learned from Zapad 2017:

Size Matters and Russia Is ‘Downright Lying’ About It

Russia has lost the trust of the West. After first denying sending the masked troops to Crimea in 2014 that set up the ersatz referendum to join Russia, and then admitting to it months later; after denying it was supporting separatists in east Ukraine whose impressive array of troops and kit has held one of Europe’s largest militaries at bay for three years; and after declaring a war on “terror” in Syria that has also punished civilians, medics and the regime’s enemies, Russia does not have the benefit of the doubt in Western capitals.

When the Russian defense ministry announced that 12,700 troops would take part in Zapad (only 3,000 of which would be Russian troops deployed in Belarus), European experts began calculating how much higher this number would be in reality. Virtually all concluded with certainty that the figure would be higher than the 13,000 figure—the internationally agreed upon threshold for holding a drill without having to invite foreign observers. Poland and Germany estimated that around 100,000 Russian troops would be mobilized, while Lithuania predicted 140,000 and Ukraine estimated 240,000. At the end of the drill, Ukraine said 120,000 had mobilized.

NATO has concluded that Zapad was “larger” than initially advertised, and independent estimates fall in the middle, at around 70,000 troops, London’s Royal United Services Institute reported.

But the huge figures cited by Western governments ahead of the drill were a public relations coup for Moscow, because the Kremlin can now dismiss evidence it overstepped the threshold it set for itself, equating any such assertions to “paranoia” abroad, says Mathieu Boulègue of the Chatham House think tank.

