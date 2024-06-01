Russia again targets Ukraine energy grid in overnight attacks

Explosions are visible at a distance from a massive Russian missile attack on Ukrainian infrastructure with missiles on the morning of 01 June. Russia once again has attacked underground gas storage facilities in western Ukraine. Artur Abramiv/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Russia has once again hit neighbouring Ukraine with a heavy overnight barrage of missile and drone strikes, primarily targeting energy infrastructure, according to Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

Facilities in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zaporizhzhya were attacked, Galushchenko wrote on Facebook on Saturday. Other civilian targets were also hit in the process.

In the town of Balakliya in the Kharkiv region, 12 people were injured due to hits on residential buildings, including eight children.

According to the Ukrainian air force, Russia used 53 missiles and cruise missiles, as well as 47 drones. Some of the cruise missiles were launched from far behind the border by Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers flying in the Saratov region or over the Caspian Sea.

The air force said it shot down 30 Kh-101 and 4 Kalibr cruise missiles as well as an Iskander missile. Furthermore, 46 of the 47 drones were intercepted.

The attack is part of Russia's systematic efforts to destroy Ukraine's energy supply. In the past two years, the Russian military has already destroyed around 8,000 megawatts of power capacity in Ukraine.

The aim is to break the will to resist of Ukraine's civilian population. Russia's constant attacks on its neighbour lead to frequent power cuts.

Kiev has just had to raise electricity prices for the second time since the war began, increasing tariffs by more than 60% according to a government statement on Friday.

The price hike is necessary to avoid power outages and "maintain the system," Galushchenko said in the statement. Significant funds were needed for repair work at damaged power stations, substations, and high-voltage lines, he noted.