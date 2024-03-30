Russellville police give tips on identifying gas pump card skimmers ahead of eclipse traffic

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – With just over a week until the eclipse, police are warning of ways that thieves could get access to card information as Arkansas expects thousands of visitors to flood the state.

Authorities are warning that thieves could be waiting for the chance to swipe your card information at the gas pump by using card skimmers.

The Russellville Police Department has seen this activity this year and so have people in the community.

On Mar. 7, the police department posted a picture of a card skimmer they found at the gas station on North Arkansas Avenue.

The post explains that card skimmers are used by thieves to take information off credit cards to make fraudulent purchases and steal your identity.

“There’s always a danger of those coming back,” RPD Officer Andrew Reeves said.

With thousands expected to visit the Natural State for the eclipse on April 8, Reeves said that could be a time for the scammers to strike.

“We’re hoping they don’t decide that’s the time to capitalize but we’re always asking people to be vigilant and ready,” he said.

Reeves said there are a number of things people can look for at the gas pump to keep themselves from placing their cards in one of these skimmers.

He said before you insert your card, look for signs of tampering or loose parts. He noted this doesn’t always mean the pump has a skimmer but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Brittany and Jesse Jenkins are from Russellville and said they hear about skimmers at gas stations quite often in the city.

“I pay with cash now. If I’m getting gas I pay with cash,” Brittany said.

Reeves agrees with using cash or paying inside as an alternative.

Another tip from the police is to give the card reader at the pump a little tug before inserting your card because some skimmers will pop right out.

Police said to make sure you are checking your bank account just to be sure of any suspicious activity and if you do notice any, report it immediately.

