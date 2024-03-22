Russellville City Schools names new superintendent

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Russellville City Schools (RCS) Board of Education has named Dr. Tim Guinn as its next superintendent.

In a post on social media, the school system said the board approved Guinn’s appointment during a special called meeting Friday afternoon.

Guinn has served as the superintendent of Satsuma City School in South Alabama for the last two years but the system says the Franklin County native is no stranger to Russellville or the system.

RCS said Guinn originally joined the system as the assistant principal at Russellville High School. He later served as principal for seven years beginning in 2009. The system said in 2016 Guinn moved to the central office as assistant superintendent before accepting the position at Satsuma in January 2022.

RCS Board President said he is excited to have Guinn return to the system after his short time away.

“We are looking forward to Dr. Guinn coming back and know he will do an excellent job upholding our traditions and the excellence we’re known for,” he said. “Having someone who is already familiar with our system and how things work is going to be a plus for us and hopefully make this transition a smooth one. We look forward to working with him.”

Guinn said he is happy to be returning home to a system he loves.

“I am genuinely honored and humbled to have the opportunity to lead a school system as great as Russellville City Schools,” he said. “Russellville is a special place, and I am thankful to be coming back to work with people I respect, both personally and professionally.”

Both Trapp and Guinn said they are grateful for all current Superintendent Dr. Heath Grimes has done in his almost nine years leading the system.

During the meeting, the board also approved transferring superintendent duties to Assistant Superintendent until Guinn beginning his new job.

