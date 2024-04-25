Russell Salvatore accused of sexual assault in lawsuit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former employee of Russell Salvatore has filed a lawsuit, accusing the restauranteur of sexual assault, harassment, discrimination and wrongful termination.

The suit, filed on Wednesday in New York State Supreme Court, alleges that Salvatore sexually assaulted her on several occasions throughout her employment, which began in 2015. She claims she was wrongfully terminated in December 2023.

The suit was brought against Salvatore, his business, Russell’s Steaks, Chops & More, as well as one of Salvatore’s associates.

It also claims that Salvatore garnished her tips while she worked as a bartender and was fired when she voiced her concerns. On one occasion, the woman claims that Salvatore told her to “never” cut off a customer from alcohol.

In a statement, Salvatore called the lawsuit “an attempt to extort me.”

The full lawsuit can be viewed here.

Salvatore’s full statement can be seen below:

Recently I was shocked, saddened, and disappointed to learn that an employee who had been with me for over 9 years has decided to file a lawsuit against me. I believe the lawsuit is in retaliation for a policy change that was implemented involving her and associate bartenders that she didn’t agree with. The letter I received from her and her attorney was, in my opinion, an attempt to extort me for $1.5 million dollars. I felt that their message was clear – pay up or they will make the allegations public – and by doing so try to ruin my reputation. My answer is equally clear – Go right ahead! I have seen what has been going on in this world, and after being around for 91 years, it is really a shame. I cannot believe that someone can, after working 9 years making full-time money for part-time work, quit a great job and then come back two months later and make such allegations against her employer. The lawyers know the buzz words to get a reaction, and thus their inflated complaints cover just about everything under the sun. Her co-workers have expressed the same disbelief in her actions. So here I am, mortified to even have my name associated with such nonsense. However, I will not just buckle to threats. I have been here for this City for many years and in many different ways, and will continue to do so for as long as I live. I will get through this. Thank you for your time, your support and your continued patronage. Russell Salvatore

