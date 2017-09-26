Russell makes food run, Cubs beat Cards to near clinch

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell dives into the crowd but is unable to catch a foul ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Addison Russell hit a three-run double in the first inning, then made a food run for a fan in enemy territory while the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-2 Monday night to move within a victory of clinching a second straight NL Central title.

Chicago can wrap up the division with a win Tuesday against the Cardinals or a loss by Milwaukee against Cincinnati.

Russell helped the Cubs get to starter Luke Weaver (7-2) early, then made some friends out of rival fans. After diving into the stands chasing a foul ball down the third-base line and spilling a fan's tray of chips, Russell emerged from the dugout a few innings later with a plate of nachos and delivered it to the fan. Russell stopped to take a selfie before heading back to play shortstop.

The loss eliminated St. Louis from NL Central contention and dimmed the Cardinals' wild-card hopes. Colorado entered Monday leading Milwaukee by two games and St. Louis by 2 1/2. The Brewers were idle Monday, and Miami played at Colorado.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was taken out of the game in the seventh inning after he took two foul balls off his catcher's mask. Carson Kelly took over for Molina. St. Louis announced he is in concussion protocol.

Jon Lester (12-8) pitched six innings, allowing five hits and a run for the Cubs. Chicago is 11-2 in its last 13 games and 19-8 in its last 27.

Javier Baez hit a three-run homer in the third inning, but left the game shortly after fouling a pitch off his left leg in the eighth inning. Not until after hitting a single, though.

Kris Bryant hit a homer and added two singles in the Chicago attack.

Weaver gave up eight runs over three innings. Chicago stopped his streak of winning seven consecutive starts, the longest by any Cardinals rookie since Ted Wilks in 1944.

The Cardinals erected metal barricades along the sidewalks surrounding Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village ahead of the final homestand because of protests following the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on Sept. 15.

