Rushville's Juneteenth celebration is Saturday

Jun. 14—The Rushville Diversity & Inclusion Council has announced its annual Juneteenth celebration. Titled "On the Hill: A Rushville Juneteenth Celebration," the event is set to take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Booker T. Washington Center, 525 E. Seventh Street, Rushville.

The celebration aims to honor the history and significance of Juneteenth, a day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, and to recognize the impactful contributions of the Black community in Rushville.

Attendees can look forward to an afternoon filled with choir music, delicious food and inspiring speeches.

Guest speakers for the event include notable figures Jay Davis, Lana Hayes and Bobby Orr, who will share their insights and experiences on the importance of Juneteenth and its relevance to the local community.

The Rushville Diversity & Inclusion Council encourages residents and visitors to join in the festivities, which promise to be a day of reflection, celebration, and community.

For more information, interested parties can contact Elton Marzon at emarzon@cityofrushville.in.gov.

Mark your calendars and come out to support and celebrate this significant occasion in Rushville's community life.

In related news, Post Offices will be closed Wednesday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. There will be no mail delivery to street or Post Office Box addresses, except for Priority Mail Express.

All services will resume on Thursday, June 20.

Customers requiring postal services may use the Self-Service Kiosk (SSK) available at select post offices. The ATM-like kiosk, which accepts debit and credit cards only, can handle 80 percent of the transactions conducted at the retail counter such as buying stamps or shipping a package.

To find SSK locations or check hours of operation, customers can go to www.usps.com.

— Information provided — Information provided