Rushing to aid deputy, Ada sheriff’s detective was in wreck. Idaho police just cited her

As Ada County Sheriff’s Office Detective Dallas Denney was responding to the fatal shooting of Deputy Tobin Bolter on Saturday night, she was involved in a two-vehicle crash that injured her and the other driver.

Denney was released Sunday from Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise after suffering a broken pelvis, fractured spine and facial injuries, the Idaho Statesman previously reported.

On Wednesday, Idaho State Police cited Denney for “failing to practice due regard” per Idaho code relating to the operation of emergency vehicles, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The code grants police and emergency vehicles permission to exceed speed limits, proceed past red lights and stop signs, and disregard other regulations when responding to an emergency or pursuing a suspect.

But these provisions “shall not relieve the driver ... from the duty to drive with due regard for the safety of all persons,” the law reads.

The Sheriff’s Office will conduct an independent investigation into Denney’s conduct to determine whether she violated any policies and whether “professional discipline” is warranted, according to the release.

Aaron Snell, a spokesperson for Idaho State Police, and Lauren Montague, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, did not immediately respond to requests for more details about the crash and what prompted the citation.

The crash occurred at around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Meridian Road and Amity Road in Meridian. Denney was responding after the fatal shooting of Bolter during a traffic stop on the Boise Bench. Bolter died of his injuries Sunday morning.

Denney transferred to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office from the Meridian Police Department in January 2024 and works as a school resource officer at Lake Hazel Middle School in Boise. Bolter joined the Sheriff’s Office this year as well, also from Meridian PD.

Dennis Mulqueen, the man who shot Bolter in the neck, fled the scene but was tracked down by law enforcement late Saturday night. He fired his weapon at them and was fatally shot by a Boise police officer, the Statesman has reported.

Ada County Sheriff’s Deputy Tobin Bolter with his wife, Abbey Bolter. The 27-year-old deputy was shot and killed in April after performing a traffic stop on the Boise Bench.

