Rush-hour crash on Interstate 84 closes two lanes of traffic near Boise Airport

A rush-hour crash on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 just north of the Boise Airport has blocked off two lanes of traffic, according to an incident report on the Idaho Transportation Department’s website. The notice was posted at 5:33 p.m. Thursday.

The accident at mile post 53, near South Vista Avenue, reduced traffic to three lanes. Commuters can expect delays. The notice said to use caution and keep left.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the wreck, or whether there were any injuries. No update was provided about reopening times.

Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell did not immediately return a phone call Thursday evening.

