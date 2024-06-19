Rush-Henrietta school budget passes on second attempt

Voters in Rush-Henrietta easily approved a slightly pared-down $170.2 million school budget Tuesday after narrowly rejecting an earlier proposal.

2,261 people voted in favor versus 1,073 opposed, a 68% approval rate. The total turnout was up 129% from May 21, when 719 were in favor and 734 were opposed.

"We know this community cares about our schools and today we saw the proof," Superintendent Barbara Mullen said in a statement.

The second budget proposal included $1.3 million in reductions from the first one. That included removing a new director of recruiting and redirecting some grant funding.

Had voters rejected the budget a second time, Rush-Henrietta would have been forced to adopt a bare-bones contingency budget.

"The past few weeks have shown us what is possible when we discuss issues openly, ask and answer questions directly, and collaborate for the good of public education," Mullen said. "We are reflecting on the district’s budget-development process and how best to share information with the public. In doing so, we will consider new ways to help residents take part in the process next year."

